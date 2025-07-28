ExxonMobil Names Chairman

ExxonMobil has appointed an Australian, Mr. Jagir Baxi, as chairman and managing director of its Nigerian affiliates, including Esso Exploration and Production Nigeria Limited and Esso Exploration and Production Nigeria (Offshore East) Limited.

Baxi will also serve as the lead country manager, succeeding Mr. Shane Harris, who is transitioning to ExxonMobil’s corporate headquarters in Houston, Texas.

He obtained degrees in engineering and science from Monash University and Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree from Melbourne Business School.

The company explained in a statement that his appointment signals ExxonMobil’s continued commitment to developing Nigeria’s vast energy resources through innovation, collaboration, and global expertise.

In his new role, Baxi would be responsible for overseeing the company’s operations and strategic direction in Nigeria.

He expressed his enthusiasm and commitment to deepening partnerships and unlocking growth potential in the country’s oil and gas sector.

Before this appointment, Baxi served as executive director for production across ExxonMobil’s Nigerian operations.

Since joining the company in 1999, he has held several senior leadership positions in deepwater and LNG sectors, with assignments in Australia, Angola, Iraq, Qatar, Papua New Guinea, and the United States.