Exxon Mobil Agrees To Buy Pioneer Natural Resources For $59.5bn

Exxon Mobil Corporation on Wednesday said that the corporation and Pioneer Natural Resources have jointly announced a definitive agreement for ExxonMobil to acquire Pioneer.

According to a statement by Exxon Mobil, the merger is an all-stock transaction valued at $59.5 billion, or $253 per share, based on ExxonMobil’s closing price on October 5, 2023.

It explained that under the terms of the agreement, Pioneer shareholders will receive 2.3234 shares of ExxonMobil for each Pioneer share at closing. It added that the implied total enterprise value of the transaction, including net debt, is approximately $64.5 billion.

The statement further said: “The merger combines Pioneer’s more than 850,000 net acres in the Midland Basin with ExxonMobil’s 570,000 net acres in the Delaware and Midland Basins, creating the industry’s leading high-quality undeveloped U.S. unconventional inventory position.

“Together, the companies will have an estimated 16 billion barrels of oil equivalent resource in the Permian. At close, ExxonMobil’s Permian production volume would more than double to 1.3 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (MOEBD), based on 2023 volumes, and is expected to increase to approximately 2 MOEBD in 2027.

“ExxonMobil believes the transaction represents an opportunity for even greater U.S. energy security by bringing the best technologies, operational excellence and financial capability to an important source of domestic supply, benefitting the American economy and its consumers.”