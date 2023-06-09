Exude Fashion Forward Style With Fedora Hat

Love it or hate it, fedora hat is here to stay. Back in the day when more formal dress codes and hat wearing were de rigueur (Regular), you would be hard-pressed to find any man of style leaving home without one. Since then the versatile headpiece has cemented itself as one of the most popular hat styles for both men and women.
It is more formal than a baseball cap and flat cap, so it is easy to dress up, but adaptable enough to dress down. Fedora is a timeless hat for both men and women and can be worn in a variety of ways. While some people don’t like the fedora hat, however, when worn appropriately, it can be very effective in making you look hip and fashion-forward.
A fedora is a type of hat characterised by a pliable brim, usually two to three inches wide and an indented crown with a centre crease pinched on both sides. Although originally constructed from fur felt such as beaver felt, but most fedoras today are made of wool felt. Increasingly, other materials are being used to make fedoras, including; straw, cotton twill, synthetic blends, and even leather.
Because it lends itself to countless variations, the fedora shape is marked more by the basic features mentioned be low rather than one specific style or fabric.
TIPS
- Fedora hats have evolved into a versatile fashion statement that can be worn by both men and women and paired with various outfits.
- Fedora hats may have first gained popularity decades ago, but today this iconic hat is more fashionable than ever.
- A wide-brim fedora is a classic look and it is a smart choice to help protect against the sun’s harmful UV rays, which can cause skin cancer.
- If you have an egg-shaped or thin face, a wide brim hat can balance out elongated features.
- Conversely, if you have a round, fuller face or a wide head, a big brim might not be ideal as it could add extra girth.
- It is all about the fit. Choosing a fedora that fits comfortably on your head means it is neither too tight nor too big.
- A sure way to test this is by placing one finger between your head and the hat, if there is enough space for your finger, then you know you have the right size.
- Have fun wearing a hat is not rocket science, so enjoy yourself. Roam your local department store or hat store and try on as many hats as you can to get an idea of what works for you.
- Remember that fedoras come in a variety of materials, so consider where you’ll be wearing them and add a few to your collection for different seasons.