Exude Elegance in Modern Iro-Gown Style

Iro gown or gown wrapper is a modern minimalistic one piece that looks like iro and buba (wrapper and blouse) and they are presently taking over the fashion trend in Nigeria. Like the Iro and Buba that we once knew to be sewn in the same, simple round-neck style has now grown up to wear new looks.

Thanks to the creativity of Nigerian Fashion designers, the traditional Iro and Buba style has now been modernized to various styles such as the Tulip style wrappers (Iro) and the Oleku Iro and Buba styles. The traditional styles are back in trend again.

It is very common for modern fashion designers to use them as inspiration for new creations. Modern designers love to experiment, and that’s why iro and blouse, also known as buba, are extremely popular. Who doesn’t love Iro and Buba?

When it comes to beautiful native outfits in Africa, this outfit stands out. Most of our parents used this outfit for their special events and it has refused to go out of style for good reasons. There was an era when it was used by our mothers and aunties. Time has changed that narration.

Modern designers have created Iro and Buba for every fashionista to rock. Imagine rocking it with lace or Ankara. You can change the way you wear Iro and Buba, by mixing them with Ankara and lace. By combining the right length and fit, you will find that the modern iro gown will gracefully follow your natural curves and be comfortable to move and sit down in.

Fit is critical so, make sure the length and fit are perfect so you feel stylish and confident. You shouldn’t have to fuss with your clothes at events because what you need to be focusing on is what you came there for.

In the past, its traditional form was very prevalent but presently, it now takes on styles that are more fashionable to look better and beautiful. It is vibrant and fun to wear. The Iro and Buba can be worn for- several occasions such as traditional marriage, Owambe, Asoebi, and other ceremonies or festivities

TIPS

The wrapper and blouse come in one piece where the wrapper is tied around the waist or knotted in the front.

To sew the Iro and Buba, many materials can be used, some of them include Lace, Ankara, Aso oke,Silk, cotton, and George.

The Buba may be sewn as either short sleeve, long sleeve, puff sleeve (known as “Oleku” in Yoruba),or even as a peplum or straight blouse. Multi-layers with feathers or ruffled designs can be added to make the outfit more stylish.

Once you have selected a design or style, you may choose from several Ankara fabrics like plain Ankara, plain and pattern Ankara or flowered Ankara.

You can choose from several types of lace to sew your desired style of Iro and Buba. Some lace types include Cord lace, George lace, French lace, and Swiss Lace. Make sure you choose a comfortable lace material with a color that will suit your style.