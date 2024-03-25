‘Extreme Weather Fluctuations In Nigeria Demands Urgent Climate Action’

Recent weather shifts in Nigeria, from dry to rainy seasons, underscore extreme weather risks, Secretary-General, World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), Professor Celeste Saulo, has said. Speaking on World Meteorological Day, he emphasised the need for proactive measures. The theme, “At the Frontline of Climate Action,” emphasises the crucial role of weather data in safeguarding communities. Saulo stressed the importance of accurate weather information in effective climate responses.

He said: ”The recent fluctuations in the weather witnessed in Nigeria, during this transition from dry to rainy season clearly demonstrate the extreme weather events that we can face across the country. “The shifting weather phenomena from heat waves, thunderstorms and thick dust haze happening within a short period, are indicative of a changing climate which calls for concerted efforts by NiMet to be more vigilant and for communities to be responsive to weather forecasts and alerts. Director General and Chief Executive Officer of NiMet, Prof. Charles Anosike, also echoed the significance of meteorology in disaster mitigation, stressing NiMet’s commitment to reliable services.

He said NiMet remained dedicated to providing timely forecasts, mitigating disasters, and fostering climate resilience across Nigeria. “From providing accurate weather forecasts to mitigating the impacts of natural disasters, as well as building climate resilient societies, the Nigerian Meteorological Agency remains steadfast in its commitment to safeguarding lives, property, and livelihoods across the country,” he said. Meanwhile, NIMET has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sahel Consulting to build sustainable Climate monitoring and address early warning system bottlenecks for resilient agricultural systems in Nigeria.

Anosike stressed the importance of early warnings as a measure to protect citizens. Yemi Adegoroye signed the MoU on behalf of Sahel Consulting and the consortium, while Professor Anosike signed it on behalf of NiMet. The NiMet boss said: “The importance of Early Warnings System cannot be overemphasized and we are willing to partner with any organization that is capable of investing in preparedness. “This will help protect our population who should and must be protected by early warnings of climate disaster.” The Climate Early Warnings project is expected to be executed by Sahel Consulting Agriculture and Nutrition Limited, in collaboration with a consortium of implementing partners including The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and NiMet.

The project would include the provision of six Meteorological Automatic Weather Observation Systems (AWOS) in Nigeria and the setting up of a Mapping Room. It will also include capacity development for staff of NiMet and other government ministries, departments and agencies in Nigeria. The implementation team included members from the International Centre for Tropical Agriculture (CIAT), and the International Research Institute for Climate and Society (IRI) of Columbia University, New York, USA among others.

In a related development, Minister for Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has called for accelerated actions in risk reduction and management, highlighting the significance of the 2024 Seasonal Climate Prediction (SCP) released by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet). In his keynote address delivered at the unveiling of the 2024 SCP document in Abuja on Tuesday, Keyamo underscored the critical role of climate forecasts in guiding decision-making processes across the nation.