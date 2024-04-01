Extra-judicial Killing: Court Slams N50m Fine On Police

Justice R.J. Egbe of a Federal High Court in Makurdi has slammed a N50 million fine on the police over the extra-judicial killing of one, Chado Moses Terna The fine was contained in the court’s judgement in a suit marked FHC/MKD/ CS/147/2023 between Chado Charles, Commissioner of Police, Benue State Command and three others.

The applicant, Chado Charles had challenged the extra-judicial execution of his brother, Chado Moses Terna (deceased) who was said to have been arrested by the police on May 16, 2022, killed on 17th May, 2022 and hurriedly buried on 19th May, 2022 without court’s order and recourse to the deceased family.

Agreeing with the submissions of applicant’s lawyer, F.T Anongo, Justice Egbe condemned the extra-judicial execution of the applicant’s younger brother without a valid court order from any court of competent jurisdiction and ordered the 1st and 2nd respondents to jointly and severally pay the applicant the sum of N50 million for the violation of the right to life of the applicant’s younger brother, Chado Moses Terna. The court however declined the prayer for exhumation of the vorpse sought against Benue State University Teaching Hospital and Benue State Environmental Sanitation Agency sued as 3rd and 4th respondents respectively