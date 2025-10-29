Extortion Returns At Port Access Roads On Gridlock Resurgence

Despite previous interventions by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and Lagos State Government extortion of truckers by security agents have returned at the port access roads over new gridlock.

It was learnt that residents, commuters, and port workers are now facing renewed evening congestion as truckers and tankers swarm the port access roads daily with impunity. The most affected areas include Wharf Road, Warehouse Road, Commercial Road, Burma Road, and Creek Road.

It was learnt that truckers were paying between N30,000 and N50,000 to secure a spot in the queue from the IjoraOlopa Bridge to Apapa and from Coconut Bus Stop to Tin Can Island’s gates.

It was revealed that while Apapa roads remain relatively free during the day, a long trail of trucks congest the roads by evening from both the Costain and Mile 2 entry points as some officials of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC), Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), and the Nigeria Police are complicit in the illegal toll collection.

By 5 pm, vehicle owners often abandon their cars and resort to motorcycles to escape the gridlock while their car out of the affected areas before the close to work daily. Former National Coordinator of the Port Standing Task Team (PSTT), Moses Fadipe, attributed the resurgence to the return of vested interests, who previously profited from the chaos. He noted that the Lagos State Government knows what steps to take to prevent a full-blown crisis.

Also, President of the Nigerian Institute of Shipping (NIS) and the Nigerian Licensed Ship Chandlers Association (NILSCA), Martins Enibeli, blamed government insincerity for the relapse, advising authorities to prioritise rail transport for cargo evacuation from Lagos ports and to revive Eastern and Delta ports to ease pressure on Apapa.

He explained: “Bonded terminals should be relocated far from the ports and connected by rail. Government must stop concentrating port operations in the West while neglecting other regions.”

Recall that in 2024, the Lagos State Government and NPA teamed up to dismantle the illegal check points, cleared the port road of gridlock and other challenges in order to pave the way for ease of doing business.

Unfortunately, five months after, the same problems hindering smooth trade facilitation and cargo evacuation from the ports returned as security agents snubbed penalties from government, thereby frustrating truck drivers to deliver their consignments. Miffed by the challenges, the former area Controller of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Tin Can Island Command, Dera Nnadi, said that the command had held a meeting with NPA and other critical stakeholders as haulage cost, which came down recently to between N250,000 and N300,000 within Lagos metropolis, was now rising to between N800,000 and N1.2 million.

Recounting the latest extortion on the road, the Chairman of Lagos State Truck and Cargo Operators Committee (LASTCOC), Alhaji Lukman Shittu Zangalo, at the Nigerian ports forum in Lagos tagged:

“Achieving seamless ports and cargo business in Nigeria, challenges and prospects,” said that the culprits in the new hydra headed extortion ring included officials of Nigeria Police, NPA, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) and hoodlums known as area boys, saying that they were wielding big sticks and dangerous weapons in daylight to extort money from truck drivers with impunity.