The Rector of the Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Dr Chioma Irene Awuzie, has reiterated that her administration will not condone sexual harassment and extortion of any kind in the polytechnic, warning that any lecturer found wanting will not be spared.

The Rector handed this warning in her office recently when the School of Financial Studies paid her a courtesy visit, noting that staff members engaging in such vices are tarnishing the image of the institution, and it will not be tolerated.

Dr Awuzie, who stated that students should be treated with dignity, enjoined lecturers to treat them like their own sons and daughters. She pledged the commitment of her administration to fight impunity head-on.

“We need to launder the image of our institution. I am pleading with you all for your support. Let us join hands to make this polytechnic great. I am also calling on Deans and Heads of Departments to assist us in fighting this war against indiscipline,” the Rector said.

She thanked the School of Financial Studies for their cooperation and support, and further congratulated some staff of the school, who she appointed to various administrative positions in the polytechnic.

Earlier, the Dean, School of Financial Studies, Dr. Nkechi Aroh, thanked the Rector for considering some staff from her school worthy to serve in her administration and praised her for the numerous projects she is executing in the institution. She encouraged the Rector not to relent in her good works.

Dr.Aroh assured the Rector of the support of the School of Financial Studies for her administration. She further spoke against all forms of extortion and sexual harassment and pledged that they will resist this in her school, calling for stiffer punishment against any defaulting lecturer.