Extortion: Army Investigating Personnel – Spokesman

The 22 Armoured Brigade of the Nigerian Army (NA), Sobi Cantonment, Kwara State, has disclosed that it is investigating allegations of extortion by its personnel at roadblocks in Baruten and Kaiama Local Government Areas of Kwara State.

The Army, in a statement on Friday, said it has taken note of a recent publication by Sahara Reporters on April 22, 2025, which alleged that its personnel at checkpoints were engaging in the extortion of farmers and motorists in the affected areas.

A statement signed by Stephen Nwankwo, Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 22 Armoured Brigade, Ilorin, read:

“It is important to clarify that while the Nigerian Army respects the right of Nigerians to hold and share opinions, particularly on social media, this right should not be used as a platform to disseminate deliberate falsehoods.”

Nwankwo emphasized that while the Nigerian Army remains committed to protecting the country’s territorial integrity, it would not waver in its responsibility to maintain discipline among its ranks.

“The NA remains committed to being a professional force that upholds the fundamental human rights of citizens in line with global best practices.

“As a self-regulating institution founded on the principles of discipline, justice, and accountability, the NA has a zero-tolerance policy for indiscipline. We will not tolerate any misconduct or actions that could compromise our values and principles,” he said.

The Brigade assured both internal and external audiences that the allegations would be thoroughly investigated, and appropriate administrative actions would be taken.

“Our commitment to maintaining the highest standards of integrity and transparency is unwavering. The NA will continue to defend the nation’s territorial integrity against external threats.

“We guarantee that the investigation process will be fair, impartial, and conducted according to our established procedures,” the statement added.

