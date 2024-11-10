Extortion: Adding salt to injury of hardship

Share

With inflation deepening the financial strain on households across the country, some Nigerians have voiced growing frustration over what they described as widespread extortion in public spaces. They argue that such acts are amplifying the economic hardships faced by individuals across the nation. LADESOPE LADELOKUN reports on the travails of Nigerians and the need for the relevant government agencies to rise in defence of Nigerians

Caged by fear, keeping sealed lips and living with the frustration and pains foisted on her by her lecturers is a tough but necessary decision Funmi Ojo( not real name) had to make to keep her sanity. With unremitting calls to her parents for all manner of financial interventions, the 300 level Architecture student at Ekiti State University (EKSU), said she now cuts the picture of a dubious character, fiercely determined to financially incapacitate their victims due to what she described as the extortionist tendencies of her lecturers.

According to her, cases abound where textbooks authored by lecturers were paid for, but students didn’t not get their copies. Yet, they never got refunded. She further alleged that failing to buy the said books would be direct invitation to scoring zero in Continuous Assessment, which has 30 or 40 marks attached it . “There is a trend or a sort of rule in Ekiti State University (EKSU) Ado Ekiti, where lecturers literally force and threaten students to buy their textbooks. The textbooks are authored by the lecturers. Photocopying the textbook, as it’s common among students to save costs does not spare a student, as you must still pay for it. Lecturers attach marks to textbooks sold to their students. Buying books from lecturers is tantamount to having a Curriculum Assessment (CA). Students, who hesitate to buy from the lecturer will most likely score zero mark for CA in that particular course. The lecturers literally threaten the students into paying. A lecturer might teach just two pages out of the book throughout a semester and that’s all. “There are instances, where textbooks are paid for but students do not get their copies because the books are sold out and the students are not refunded. The practice has been a cash cow for the lecturers as they can recommend a book and force the students into paying without considering the financial capability of the students. “Students are complaining underground but no one to rescue them as the management seems to be in support of the practice. On the other hand, Departments also extort students, especially when they are short on funds. They stir up all manner of gimmicks, just to raise money from the students.” On how she spends money for her upkeep to allegedly fund her lecturers’ greed, even amid brewing distrust between her and her parents, she said that, “whenever there is a need for money for purchases, I phone home.”

And other times she spends her food money to get the books. It has gone to the extent that whenever she calls home, they know it’s billing. These frequent calls for money tend to cause parents not to believe her as it looks like she’s trying to dubiously get money for frivolities. She calls home almost every week for one thing or the other. This is not limited to textbooks. There are practicals and other things taking money. When she doesn’t get money from home, she spends her food money, and even borrows from friends in order to meet up with purchase. She then repays the borrowed money with money that should have covered for feeding. Parents are complaining that she’s too demanding considering how the country is, as everyone is trying to manage resources. Meanwhile, while Funmi Ojo and her colleagues at EKSU have exercised restraints in the face of alleged cases of extortion, the same cannot be said of the students of Kebbi College of Health; as they recently set fire on the Provost, Alhaji Haruna Saidu-Sauwa’s house, after accusing him and the school of extortion involving N23 million in fees. Violence was said to have erupted after claims that the college administration demanded an additional N65,000 from each of 250 graduating students for index registration after previously paying N30,000. The extra fee, it was alleged, was linked to a newly introduced public health programme, which was initially affiliated with Reproductive Health and the Public Health Association of Nigeria.

Our sad story at UNILAG

For Niyi Ajibade, whose son and wife schooled at the University of Lagos, he lamented that certain charges were questionable. “When my son finished his thesis, he said they were asked to pay N5,000 to courier their papers to external examiners. There’s another one; those, who were final year students in second semester were asked to pay. They were asked to pay to the department – no receipt! My wife did a Post Graduate programme. They said there’s a project they must do for the faculty. They said it was the faculty that would determine the project a class would do. Some bought printer. Some generator, but you won’t find it in the school after their purchase,” he lamented.

From Adamawa to Calabar, we pay soldiers, police N700,000 – Food Truck drivers

The internet is replete with stories about extortion involving security agents. In spite of the punitive measures, including dismissal taken against some officials, fresh cases still surface. In a video clip shared by one Kalu Kelechi Kalu on TikTok, drivers of trucks carrying agricultural products shared how request by security agents – soldiers and police officersadd to the high cost of agricultural products. Specifically, they lamented that they pay the police a minimum of N2,000 per checkpoint, while soldiers no longer collect N2,000 but N3,000. In some cases, they claim they part with N70,000 in a place like Abakaliki road. Also, from Adamawa to Calabar, the truck drivers say they pay as much as N700,000 to security agencies.Also, in September, an X user, Oluyemi Fasipe@Yemiefash, wrote that N1 million was allegedly extorted from three members of the National Youth Service Corps by police officers from Area C Police Command in Surulere, Lagos. Accompanying the post by @Yemiefash were also receipts of the money allegedly collected by the police officers. Tagged in the post was the spokesperson of the Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin.

Fasipe wrote on X: “Dear @BenHundeyin, Your officers today in Surulere extorted N1million from three corps members. They were threatened with firearms, kidnapped, and taken to the KAFARU OLUWOLE TINUBU HOUSE AREA C POLICE COMMAND of the @LagosPoliceNG where they were robbed. Their offence was the absence of a physical copy of a driver’s licence. This is evil! Cc.” Responding to the concern raised by Fasipe, Hundeyin said the trial of the officers had begun, asking the complainants to visit the police headquarters in Lagos to testify at the trial. “The men have been summoned, and their trial has commenced. We urge the complainants to visit the Complaint Response Unit at the state headquarters to testify at the ongoing trial,” he said In October, following complaints on social media about activities of female Inspectors at the Rumuokoro axis of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, the Rivers State Police Command arrested three of its officers over alleged extortion of money from motorists in the area. In a statement, the Command’s spokesperson, Grace Iringe-Koko, confirmed that the officers had been detained and were awaiting appropriate disciplinary measures. “The operation, conducted under the Rumuokoro Flyover around 3 pm, led to the arrest of Inspector Sarah Anendei, Inspector Caroline Promise, and Inspector Christiana Jatau, who were caught engaging in a corrupt practice against innocent motorists under the flyover… “Their misconduct was captured on video by a mobile phone, providing clear evidence of their actions. During the immediate onsite investigation, the operatives searched the officers and recovered the money taken from the motorists, marking a swift response in upholding ethical practices within the Rivers State Police Command.”

Church as business

In what some observers describe as an encouragement of extortion by banks, Prophet Israel Ogundipe of the Celestial Church of Christ has revealed how a bank called him to offer him a N1billion loan he never requested for. According to him, the said bank told him he would make monthly payments to repay his unsolicited loan through revivals and crusades, when he asked how he was expected to pay back. Speaking in an interview with On-Air Personality, Ifedayo Olarinde, also known as Daddy Freeze, in an Instagram Live session. Ogundipe said: “A bank called me two months ago and said they wish to loan me ₦1 billion. They offered me the loan and I asked them what for. They replied that they know churches are getting it (loan) and I would be able to pay it back because they know my church is big.. “Then I asked them how they want me to be paying back, and they said when we are doing revivals, crusades, we’ll be paying back monthly. “And they mentioned some churches who got loans from them ranging from ₦3 billion to ₦4 billion. And I asked them how they expected me to pay back such an amount and they said those that collect such loans, that’s why they would never stop doing conferences, crusades, and revivals, and from there, they would get money to pay back.” Speaking on why servants of God must avoid unnecessary financial burden to save them from extorting their followers, Apostle Michael Orokpo, President of Encounter Jesus Ministries International in Abuja, said : “In our generation, there’s so much pressure by the men of God themselves but others are engendered by the environment themselves.

For example, I will give you an instance. When I came into Abuja…where I came from, if you have N2 million, you can rent a good hall for one year. When you’re walking, you will be like a king because of the size of the auditorium. If it is N3 million, then you are a big man. You are a senior man of God. I came to Abuja, I was looking for a hall of 5,000 seater. They now asked me , ‘What’s your budget?’ I said ‘What do you mean by what’s your budget?We have come to take over this city’. “They took me to a hall that sits 500 people and the chairs are well arranged. They asked how many times I would use it in a week. I said I wanted a hall we could take. We are trying to condense the presence of God. They said we should begin from somewhere. They said it’s a 500-seater auditorium, and if we use it twice a week, we would pay N19 million because it’s somewhere around the Central area. ” He continued: “I said,’ am I buying a building? N19 million? Twice a week? If I took the 500-seater auditorium, from the month, we would have carried guns to start stealing. I think somebody took me to another hall, that one seats 1,500. It’s a building owned by one senator. They said to use it twice will cost N76 million. Before we started bargaining, they said, ‘Wait, see this man, he just left here last week. We don’t negotiate beyond that level’. I said okay. Do they have tents in this city, the one they do with clothes? ” On the dangers of failing to avoid unnecessary financial pressure, he explained: “It’s a burden if you don’t know how to avoid pressure. You will no longer teach people, so that they can be blessed. You will be teaching people, so that they can pay your needs. They (pastors) are now doing things that’s beyond their pay grade, and because of that, they are literally pulling money out of people’s pocket. They can put pressure on your pride. Put pressure on your ego, put pressure on your carnality, so that the money must come out.” Sharing her experience during a Sunday service, a pentecostal church member, who simply identified herself as Sandra said:”My friend invited me to her church, somewhere at Orile. We ( the first timers) were asked to come out for prayers. I did, just like others. So, when the sermon began, it was actually about to be rounded off, the pastor just said he needed 10 people that would give God N20,000. He said it was for only those who had faith that God would elevate them in the new week. Lo and behold, 12 people came out. He prayed for them. He reduced it to N5,000 and repeated the process till when he reduced it to N2,000, but more people came out in both cases.” Recall that in 2022, Pastor Ade Abraham, of the Christ High Commission Ministry, also known as Royal Christ Assembly, Kaduna State, had convinced members of his church to relocate to a camp in Ekiti State with him to fly them to heaven. According to FIJ, Abraham asked each member of his church to pay him N310,000 before they would be allowed to follow him to Omuo-Ekiti,the take off point to heaven.

Sometimes, we don’t even know what we are paying for- Traders on activities of louts

In Computer Village, one of Africa’s largest Information, Communications Technology (ICT) market, Traders, who spoke with Sunday Telegraph said they pay between N1,000 to N1,500 daily to louts in the market. David Uba deals in phone accessories. He said: “We pay all manner of taxes. Agbero will come and order us to pay as if they gave the money to start our business. They won’t even give you the room to ask questions on what you’re paying for. But when we add the charges to what we sell, people complain that it’s too expensive.” However, in a chat with Sunday Telegraph, the Iyaloja of Computer Village, Bisola Azeez, said she was not aware of the action of louts in the market. She demanded the identities of those complaining. “There’s a government agency to protect everyone’s interest. Nobody can do anybody anything. So, if you’re saying they can’t show face, they can’t say what their problem is in public , and they are alleging that touts are collecting money from them, I need to know those complaining. You are the first person telling me this,”she said. For the President-General of International Market Amalgamated, Ojo-Alaba in Lagos State, Chief Camillus Amajuoyi, the government must be alive to its statutory responsibility of ensuring that lives and property are safe at Alaba and its environs. He lamented the activities of louts , saying many are discouraged from patronizing the market because of them. “Let me tell you this story. If you come to Alaba market now to buy a single television, you will pay N5,000 to area boys. If you don’t pay,you will not go.There was a day I was coming to Alaba, and I saw a lady and a man that were approaching Alaba Rago. “Area boys were struggling to seize the newly bought television the lady was carrying and they got it broken. Do you know what he must have told his family members? A lot of people get discouraged from coming here because of the conduct of these people. There are many issues the government can help us address here.”

We need solid evidence to act – ASUU

Commenting, President, Academic Staff Union of Universities(ASUU),Prof Emmanuel Osodeke, said the union does not condone indiscipline among its members, stating that it could only act on solid evidence as lecturers had been punished in the past for wrongdoing. “We don’t act on hearsays as a union of intellectuals. If they give you evidence,publish it.Where they have happened, people have been punished. In this case, people recorded them, and we have the evidence. We are in a system where the law says until you’re proven guilty, you’re not guilty. In all our universities today, we have the ethics and discipline committee. We have sacked somebody, although the person went to court and won. Let people provide evidence. If you have a phone, record it. You don’t have to put your name.That’s what I will respond to as the president of a union. Let me have concrete evidence,” he told Sunday Telegraph.

Any pastor asking followers to pay to receive anything acts against will of God -CAN

Reacting to cases of extortion in churches, Bishop Stephen Adegbite, Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria( Lagos Chapter),said those who profess to be followers of Christ must emulate his behaviour. In a chat with Sunday Telegraph, Adegbite stated that any servant of God that insists on their members paying, “to receive anything” cannot be said to be doing the will of God. “We are trained to minister the word, and the gospel is free. It’s not monetary inclined. If you want to be followers of Christ ,you must behave like him. Apart from that, even in the scripture, it is not under compulsion to give, but God loves a cheerful giver. So, if you see any man of God demanding people to pay before they can receive anything, mark my word, anything, such a pastor, minister or Bishop, whoever you may call yourself, is not doing the will of God. But there are two types of ministers. Some ministers are called by God. “There are ministers that called themselves. If you are called by God, you will do according to the dictates of scripture, like what you have in Philippians chapter 4 vs 9 but what we are having now is a sign of end time. And that’s why you have all manner of people that call themselves ‘pastors’. They are not pastors. They are not ministers of God. They are just hungry people looking for what to eat. And they play on people’s intelligence, so that they can make ends meet…so you can fool some people for some time, you can’t fool all the people all the time.” He added: ” So, anybody asking people to pay money to buy oil, to buy handkerchief, to buy this and that, they are not acting according to the instructions of the most high God, and their time will soon be up.When you go to church, it is not under compulsion that you must give. If you feel you don’t want to give, no problem. You will still get salvation. ” While the Lagos CAN Chairman admits it is in order to give, he added that giving should not be the focus of the messages in churches. “But if you know that God, who has done everything for you, that everything you own belongs to him, remembering that when you were born, you were born naked, and you brought nothing to this world, and when you are going, you go naked…then you will know that it is good to give because in Luke 6: 36, the more you give, the more you receive. But that should not be the centre of anybody’s message. “The centre of your message should be salvation,and it’s in John 3:16. That’s the gospel. There is no sermon you want to preach in life, you must come back to that passage. So, if that’s the message, what’s the problem? You are not a miracle worker. You are not the one performing the miracle. It’s God. So, who are you to collect money for God or collect money on behalf of God?” He added that on no condition should any servant of God that relies on the power of God for miracles commercialise such.

Share

Please follow and like us: