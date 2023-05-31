New Telegraph

June 1, 2023
CHANGE OF NAME
External Reserves Slide Further To $35.15bn

The country’s external reserves fell by $51.11 million in one week to $35.15 billion as at May 26, 2023, data obtained from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) shows. According to the apex bank, the reserves, which stood at $35.19 billion as at May 19, 2023, dropped to $35.15 billion as of last Friday. Analysts believe that interventions by the CBN in the forex market in its bid to meet surging demand for dollars have resulted in low accretion to the external reserves.

Citing CBN data, New Telegraph recently reported that foreign exchange inflow into the country’s economy fell by $25.33 billion or 26.69 per cent to $69.54 billion in 2022 from $94.87 billion in the preceding year. According to the report, while foreign exchange inflow increased from $82.02 billion in 2020 to $94.87 billion in 2021, it generally headed south last year. Specifically, although forex inflow rose from $17.62 billion in Q1’ 2022 to $20.08 billion in Q2, it fell to $17.22 billion and $14.62 billion in the third and fourth quarters respectively.

