External Reserves Slide Further To $33.98bn

The country’s external reserves continue to head south amid exchange rate volatility, falling by $139.44 million to $33.98 billion as of July 19 2023 from $34.12 billion on June 30, 2023, latest data obtained from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) shows.

New Telegraph’s analysis of the apex bank’s data indicates that the reserves have generally been on a downward trend since the beginning of the year. For instance, stand- ing at $36.99 billion as of January 1, 2023, the reserves fell to $35.53 billion as of the end of the first quarter.

Analysts attribute the low accretion to the external reserves to the decline in oil prices as well as interventions by the CBN in the forex market aimed at prop- ping up the naira. Indeed, the reserves continue to maintain a downward trend despite recent foreign exchange reforms announced by the apex bank.

The CBN had on June 14, announced that all segments of the foreign exchange market had been collapsed into the Investors and Export- ers’ (I&E) window and that it had reintroduced the “willing buyer, willing seller” model at the I&E window,