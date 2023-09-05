External reserves resume decline, drop to $33.57bn

Nigeria’s external reserves seem to have resumed their downtrend as they fell by $381.21 million to $33.57 billion on September 1, 2023 from $33.95 billion on August 31, data obtained from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) shows. The reserves, which fell by $310.04 million between August 7, 2023 and August 30, 2023, rose to $33.95 billion on August 31. Analysts note that the external reserves generally headed south in the last few months despite recent foreign exchange reforms announced by the apex bank.

The CBN, on June 14, announced that all segments of the foreign exchange market had been collapsed into the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) window and that it had reintroduced the “willing buyer, willing seller” model at the I&E window. The move resulted in the depreciation of the naira at the official foreign exchange market-I&E window- and at the parallel market. Although the reaction of analysts and investors both at home and abroad to the forex reforms was overwhelmingly positive, they have so far not resulted in naira stability as the required amount of inflows is yet to hit the forex market.