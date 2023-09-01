External Reserves Inch up to $33.95bn at End-August

Sovereign Dollar Bonds Drop Amid $3BN Loan

Nigeria’s gross external reserves rose for the first time in over three weeks to reach $33.95 billion at the end of August data obtained from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has shown. According to the data, the foreign exchange reserves have been on a downward trend since August 7, when they stood at $33.94 billion. Between August 7 and August 30, the reserves fell by $310.04 million, the apex bank’s data revealed. With the external reserves standing at $33.94 billion as of August 1, it means that CBN’s dollar buffers ended last month at about the same level that they stood at on the first day of the month.

Further analysis of the CBN’s data shows that between January 3, 2023, when the reserves stood at $37.06 billion and August 31, the country’s dollar buffers declined by $3.11 billion or 8.38 percent. Analysts note that the external reserves generally headed south in the last few months despite recent foreign exchange reforms announced by the apex bank. The CBN, on June 14, announced that all segments of the foreign exchange market had been collapsed into the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) window and that it had reintroduced the “willing buyer, willing seller” model at the I&E window.

The move resulted in the depreciation of the naira at the official foreign exchange market-I&E window- and at the parallel market. Although the reaction of analysts and investors both at home and abroad to the forex reforms was overwhelmingly positive, they have so far not resulted in naira stability as the required amount of inflows is yet to hit the forex market.

New Telegraph reports that questions were recently raised in some quarters about the actual level of the country’s external reserves, following a report by the American multinational financial institution, JP Morgan, which estimated that Nigeria’s net foreign exchange reserves fell to $3.7 billion as of the end 2022 compared with a gross external reserves of $36.61 billion posted for the same period by the CBN.

In its report, JP Morgan, citing the audited financial statements recently released by the CBN, said the $3.7 billion figure is significantly lower than prior estimates, owing to larger-than-expected currency swaps and borrow- ing against existing reserves. As the American lender put it in the report, “based on partial information from the audited financial accounts, we estimate that CBN’s net FX reserves were around $3.7 billion at the end of last year, from $14.0 billion at end-2021.”

However, the CBN has since rejected the JP Morgan report, describing it as being “out of context” and assuring Nigerians that there was no cause for panic. Reacting to the report, the Director, Monetary Policy Department of CBN, Dr. Hassan Mahmud, stressed that the apex bank always tries to be transparent in its operations. He stated: “We also read the JP Morgan numbers in-house and we didn’t panic over that. That’s not the first time we are seeing people, institutions reeling out numbers; they must have their intentions to do that, whether to rouse market sentiments, whether to mislead the public.

“But, the central bank has as much as possible tried to be transparent. What I will say about those numbers is that it is just funny in the sense that number one, reserves like any account balance, is a flow; there are changes that go within it at any particular time. “Two, even if you have outstanding liabilities, you don’t mark the outstanding liabilities to market on a day and say this is your net balance. “I can have $20 million in my account and I am owing someone maybe $13 million that is supposed to be paid in 2027; you can’t come in 2023 and say if I remove that $13 million, your money is $7 million or you are having $7 million.