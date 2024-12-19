External Reserves Grow By $420.98m In 11 Days To $40.74bn

Share

The country’s gross external reserves increased by $420.98 million to hit $40.74 billion as of December 17, 2024, from $40.31 billion on December 6, 2024, latest data obtained from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) shows.

New Telegraph’s analysis of the apex bank’s data indicates that since dropping to $40.32 billion on December 5, 2024, the external reserves, which are key to the CBN’s efforts to stabilise the naira, finance imports and manage external obligations, have maintained an upward trend.

Governor of the CBN, Mr Olayemi Cardoso, had announced at an event on November 7 that the country’s foreign exchange reserves had risen to over $40 billion, their highest level in 33 months.

A statement issued by the regulator on the event said that Cardoso attributed the reserves accretion to the reforms and policy measures introduced by the CBN.

The statement read: “According to Governor Cardoso, the reforms had started to yield positive results, including marked improvements in the FX market and a stabilisation of foreign reserves, which have now surpassed the $ 40 billion mark, the highest in 33 months.

“While noting that inflation remained elevated, he said it was on a downward trend, signalling that the reforms were taking hold in restoring market equilibrium and fostering growth.”

In a report released in October, FBNQuest Research had predicted that the country’s gross external reserves will continue to head north as a result of the CBN’s monetary policy tightening stance and “the positive real interest rate differential with advanced economies.”

The report partly read: “Data on external reserves released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) shows that Nigeria’s gross official reserves rose roughly $2.0 billion month-on-month (MoM) to $38.4 billion as of September 2024.

On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the increase was more pronounced at almost $4.2 billion. “Excluding a brief blip in August 2024, when the reserves decreased by $492 million, the gross official reserves have steadily risen since April 2024, accreting around $6.1 billion.

A key driver of the increase is the carry trade opportunity available for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), stemming from elevated interest rates due to the central bank’s tight monetary policy.

