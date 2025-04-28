External Reserves Drop By $361.51m In 3 Weeks

Share

The country’s external reserves fell by $361.51 million to $37.81 billion as of April 24, 2025 compared with $38.17 billion on April 2nd 2025, data released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) shows.

New Telegraph’s analysis of the data indicates that the country’s gross foreign exchange reserves have been heading south in recent months as they fell by $2.57 billion from January to March 2025.

A breakdown of the data shows that while the external reserves stood at $40.88 billion on January 2, 2025, they dropped to $39.72 billion by the end of that month.

The reserves fell further to $38.42 billion and $38.31 billion at the end of February and March respectively. A statement released by the CBN attributed the decline in the external reserves in the first three months of the year to foreign debt servicing obligations.

As the apex bank put it, “Reserves have continued to strengthen in 2025. While the first quarter figures reflected some seasonal and transitional adjustments, including significant interest payments on foreign-denominated debt, underlying fundamentals remain intact, and reserves are expected to continue improving over the second quarter of this year.”

According to CBN data, Nigeria’s total debt service payments amounted to $540 million and $276 million in January and February 2025, respectively.

New Telegraph reports that the CBN also released a statement on April 5, 2025, announcing that it injected $197.71 million into the foreign exchange (FX) market on Friday, April 4, 2025, “as part of its ongoing commitment to ensuring adequate liquidity and maintaining orderly market functioning.”

The statement read, “In line with its commitment to ensuring adequate liquidity and supporting orderly market functioning, the CBN facilitated market activity on Friday, April 4, 2025, with the provision of $197.71 million through sales to Authorized Dealers.

This measured step aligns with the Bank’s broader objective of fostering a stable, transparent, and efficient foreign exchange market.”

The statement added that the “CBN remains focused on sustaining liquidity levels to support smooth market operations amid ongoing global economic adjustments.”

Analysts note that the CBN’s intervention in the forex market came in the wake of the uncertainty triggered by the announcement of sweeping tariffs by the United States, which led to a decline in the price of crude oil, the commodity that accounts for over 85 per cent of the country’s export earnings.

However, in a statement it released on April 1, the apex bank announced that the country’s net reserves rose to $23.11 billion at the end of December, 2024, a significant increase from the $3.99 billion recorded at the end of 2023, $8.19 billion in 2022, and $14.59 billion in 2021.

Share