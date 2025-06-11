External Reserves Drop By $233.68m In 2 Weeks

Share

The country’s gross external reserves fell by $233.68 million to $38.33 billion as of June 4, 2025, compared with $38.56 billion on May 22 2025, data released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) shows.

New Telegraph reports that while an analysis of the data indicates that the gross foreign exchange reserves generally maintained an upward trend in the first two weeks of last month, they have been heading south since May 22.

Specifically, from $38.45 billion as of May 30, the reserves fell by $120.97 million to $38.33 billion as of June 4.

However, further analysis of the data shows that at $38.45 billion as of the end last month, the external reserves gained about $550 million when compared with $37.90 billion at the end of April.

In a recent report, which focused on the apex bank’s gross external reserves data for April 2025, FBNQuest Research pointed out that ,factors such as weak oil price prospects, OPEC+ supply uncertainty, global inflation pressures and softer global growth expectations, continue to pose risks to reserve accumulation.

The firm said: “Nigeria’s gross official reserves fell by roughly $375 m monthon-month (M-o-M) to $37.9 bn as of the end of April 2025, marking the fourth consecutive monthly decline.

“The decline reflects a combination of external debt service payments and increased FX sales by the CBN, following reduced participation by FPI investors.”

It added: “Although early May 2025 data suggests a modest trend reversal, the broader reserve path remains vulnerable to external headwinds.”

The firm further stated: “Encouragingly, in early May, the reserves posted a modest accretion of around $163 m as of May 6, 2025.

As at the end of April, Nigeria’s total reserves covered 9.5 months of merchandise imports and 7.9 months when including services, based on BoP data to September 2024.

“In contrast, the external reserve positions of South Africa and Egypt have continued to trend upwards in recent months.

“South Africa’s international liquidity position rose by nearly $1.2 billion M-o-M to $64.3 billion in February, supported by an increase in the value of its gold reserves and gains in its forward position.

“Similarly, Egypt’s net external reserves grew by $343 million to a record $48.1 billion, boosted by increases in its gold holdings and SDR allocations.

