External Debt Projected To Reach N32.4trn On Exchange Rate Unification

Following the depreciation of the naira, occasioned by the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) unification of the exchange rates on June 14, the value of the country’s foreign debts denominated in naira is likely to jump to as high as N32.4 trillion.

According “Global Macro H1’23 Review and H2’23 Outlook” by United Capital Research, and seen by New Telegraph, “Nigeria has relied heavily on debt to finance its expenditure, driven by revenue shortfalls and a growing government deficit. Despite the significant rise in global energy prices, Nigeria has not experienced the anticipated benefits as there has been a widening of the variance between oil revenue and debt servicing costs.

In Q1-2023, the country’s total public debt reached N49.9 trillion, showing a significant 19.8 per cent year- on-year increase compared to the N41.6 trillion reported in Q1-2022. “In May, the National Assembly granted approval for the securitisation of the N22.7 trillion overdraft provided by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to the Federal Government (FG) through its Ways and Means Policy.

The Ways and Means provision allow the government to access short-term or emergency loans from the CBN to address temporary budget shortfalls while adhering to statutory restrictions. “The recent unification of the naira across all foreign exchange market segments has resulted in a significant depreciation of the naira to as low as N770.0/$ in the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window.

As a consequence, the value of foreign debts denominated in Naira will rise substantially, reaching as high as N32.4 trillion. Consequently, the Nigerian government (FG) would need to generate more revenue or resort to additional domestic borrowing to cover its expenses and interest payments.”

Following President Bola Tinubu’s pledge in his inaugural speech, on May 29, to unify the country’s multiple exchange rates, the CBN on June 14, announced the abolition of segmentation in the FX market, as it collapsed all forex market segments into the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) window.

The apex said investors would engage in the market at rates buyers and sellers set, adding that individuals and businesses needing dollars for loan repayment, dividend payment, capital repatriation, or settlement of trade-related obligations are eligible to participate in the market. However, the forex mar- ket reforms resulted in a sharp decline in the value of the naira at both the official fx and parallel markets