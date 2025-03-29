Exquisite Suites and Tower offers ‘home comfort’

Share

Exquisite Suites and Tower has made a grand entry into the Lagos bursting hospitality market, making it the newest hospitality outfit in the Akowonjo axis of the State. Akowonjo area is gradually carving an image of an emerging hospitality circuit given the presence of hotels, lounges and bars, eatries, night clubs and event centres springing up by the day.

Boasting an inspiring architectural masterpiece that exudes an inviting presence, the hotel, which prides itself as ‘hotel with home comfort,’ and a place that guarantees comfortable ambience, is indeed a ‘home away from home,’ offering guest that feeling of being closeted within a serene and richly fitted home.

It facilities are top range, with sophisticated and elegant appeal that a guest looks forward to sampling. Its services are also excellently and professionally curated by its crop of experienced personnel who enhanced the appeal of the hotel with their personal touch by putting the customer’s satisfaction ahead.

It caters to a wide selection of markets, including business and leisure travellers, corporate guests, religious guests for religious retreat as well as fun seekers and the local residents, who are highly treasured by the hotel management. Given that the hotel is located within a densely populated environment.

It features quite a number of outstanding facilities that are dedicated to the relaxation and comfort of the guest given that guest’s comfort and satisfaction are highly rated by the hotel management.

These include:

Accommodation

It boast a number of richly blended rooms’ categories, with each stylishly fitted and furnished for the delight of the guest. The different categories of rooms include; Standard, Superior, Studio, Executive suite, Deluxe and Classic.

Some of the common placed amenities in the rooms include a well laid king size comfy bed, en suite bathroom fitted with modern toiletries, flat screen TV, with multiple entertainment channels, reading desk and chair, settee, robe and safety gadgets.

Dining/Wining

The hotel features an all-day restaurant, with classic and appealing ambience, serving breakfast, lunch and dinner. Dining here is a delightsome affair as the chef and kitchen personnel are well primed and at the beck of guest. Culinary selections ranges from Nigerian, African to continental as well as chef’s specials.

While it posh and cosy bar and lounge, including a fitted VIP Bar offer wide selection of drinks, such as brandy, whiskey, champagne, wine, beverages and cocktails as well as mock tails of different flavours.

Wellness

Its wellness facilities include a large size swimming pool for adults and another for children, with a very rich ambience and a pool bar and seat-out area for guests to relax after a cold swim at any hour of the day and night.

It also features a fully equipped game centre that offers that colourful ambience for guest to indulge in different games of their choice.

Business conference

It boasts a fully fitted and equipped modern event hall for hosting of both business and social events of different colouration. There are dedicated personnel to curate your event making it a special and magic moment.

Other facilities/services

Other facilities and services that make the hotel that homely place to enjoy to one’s satisfaction include; Wi-Fi, 24 hours room service and power supply, parking space, airport pick up, tours and travel advisory, storage facility, laundry and dry cleaning services.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

