‘Exquisite Ladies’ Initiatives Women’ Empowerment Across Africa ‎

Exquisite ladies, a leading women empowerment group comprising health professionals based in the United Kingdom with the intent to care, help as well as show love towards humanity especially the less privileged amongst the population.

‎The exquisites woman comprises of three leading women that includes Mrs Chidinma Odu-Obi, Pharmacist and founder of Pharm health Charity, Mrs Ann Akinwale Moronkeji, a certified Midwife with years of experience and Mrs Elizabeth Funmilayo Adelowo, a healthcare giver well grounded with diligence in the caregiver sector amongst others.

‎Speaking on why the initiative was created, Odu-Obi disclosed that it was essential to empower women so that they can also stand tall in their various communities.

‎’The platform will help a lot of the participant discover their true essence, unlock new ideas and give Room for self evaluation.

‎It is pertinent to note that the group

‎ is set with a mission to build a vibrant sisterhood across Africa deeply rooted in connection, support, and empowerment supporting and uplifting one another whilst sharing fresh ideas to inspire engaging conversations despite our unique differences.

‎The group believes that together, we can strive to create a space where every woman feels seen, heard, and VALUED. “We believe that when women support each other, incredible things tend to happen”.

