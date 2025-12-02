Expulsion: PDP To Place Disclaimer On Wike, Fayose, Anyanwu, Bature, Others

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has announced plans to place disclaimers on eleven of its former members who were expelled by the party’s National Convention in Ibadan, Oyo State, on November 15.

Following its National Working Committee (NWC) meeting in Abuja on Tuesday, the party disclosed that it had dispatched certificates of expulsion to the last known addresses of the affected members.

Addressing journalists, PDP National Chairman, Tanimu Kabiru Turaki, SAN, said the party has formally informed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies, and other government bodies that the individuals are no longer members of the party.

“They have been expelled and remain expelled. We have now certified their expulsion, and these certificates have been sent to them,” Turaki said.

Those whose certificates of expulsion have been prepared and sent include the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike; former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose; former PDP National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu; former National Organising Secretary, Capt. Umar Bature (retd.); former National Legal Adviser Kamaldeen Ajibade, SAN, and his deputy Okechukwu Osuoha; former Vice Chairman (North Central), Abdulrahman Mohammed; Senator Mao Ohuabunwa; Mr. Austin Nwachukwu; Abraham Amah Nnanna; George Turna; and Chief Dan Orbih.

Turaki explained that the action aligns with Nigerian law prohibiting dual party membership and is intended to make the expulsion process transparent and official. He added that disclaimers would alert the public that any dealings with the expelled individuals would be at the person’s own risk.

Speaking on the party’s role, Turaki emphasized that PDP derives its strength from the people, not from state governors or National Assembly members.

He also addressed reports about Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, clarifying that the party has not received formal communication regarding his resignation.

“Governor Adeleke, like any Nigerian, has the constitutional right to freedom of association. He is free to join or leave any political party,” he said.

The National Chairman also called on the Federal Government, led by the All Progressives Congress (APC), to review and strengthen the country’s security architecture.

“The irreducible minimum obligation of any government is to provide safety for the lives and properties of its citizens. With the rising spate of kidnappings and killings across the country, the APC-led Federal Government has not lived up to the expectations of Nigerians,” Turaki said.