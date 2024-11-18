Exposure In The Womb To Marijuana Linked To Future Opioids Addiction –Study

Share

A new study by U.S researchers has found that fetus exposure to cannabis in the womb could increase the risk of addiction to opioids later in life. Results of the study were publishedin the journal ‘Science Advances’.

The preclinical animal study, led by researchers at the University of Maryland School of Medicine found that prenatal exposure to tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the main psychoactive ingredient in cannabis, poses risks to the developing fetus by impacting brain development.

Opioids are a class of drugs that include synthetic opioids such as fentanyl; pain relievers available legally by prescription, such as oxycodone (OxyContin®), hydrocodone (Vicodin®), codeine, morphine; the illegal drug heroin; and many others.

THC caused certain brain cells, called dopamine neurons, to respond in a hyperactive way, causing a heightened increase in dopamine release. This was accompanied by heightened neuronal responsiveness to cues associated with rewards like a light turning on to indicate that food or an opioid drug was available.

