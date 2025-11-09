Exposing Your Spouse’s Weakness

I sometimes wonder at how couples bring their partners to the public domain. No matter the level of inadequacies or weaknesses noticed in your husband or wife, the option of discussing him or her before people is not a good option. The fact is, everyone on planet Earth has one weakness or another.

No one is one hundred percent complete. I want you to know that your partner is not the first to have that weakness or deficiency. Subjecting your partner to public discussion is like dragging him or her into the mud indirectly.

If she does not know how to prepare a particular meal, do not go around telling your friends that your wife cannot prepare that particular meal. If your husband can not perform his manly duties at home, it is unwise for you as a wife to bring the matter up in a public discussion among your friends or his friends.

When you do, you are destroying the image of your spouse before people. When you bring your spouse to the public to dissect and analyze by discussing his or her weaknesses. You are demeaning the image of your partner before the people you are discussing your partner with.

The people you are discussing your partner with also have their areas of weakness and inadequacies that they are battling with, which they have not told you or may likely not tell you. By the time you tell one person about the weakness (es) of your partner, that thing you have discussed with that person will definitely spread like wildfire.

Therefore, be sure that the thing you discussed with your friend about your spouse will soon be the news in the neighborhood or church, workplace, or town. It is unwise for partners to make one another the subject of discussion in public.

My advice or suggestion is that when you, as a husband, notice a weakness in your wife, you should lovingly call her attention to it in a relaxed ambience while you both discuss how that weakness can be worked on.

Also, as a wife, you notice a weakness in your husband, call his attention lovingly to it while in an atmosphere of love, to proffer solution(s) to the weakness (es).

However, if the weakness is threatening the marriage or courtship, instead of taking your spouse to the public domain (your friends, colleagues, neighbors) for analyses you could pray for him or her while you also see your pastor or, better still, a genuine marriage counselor for wise advise while you patiently wait to see your partner become the person you want.

Discussing your partner with your friends or colleagues will not solve the problem, as this sometimes worsens the situation rather than solving the problem on the ground. Love you.