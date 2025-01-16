Exposing Mr May D’s Many Lies (Part 1)

Share

In my over 20 years of experience as a celebrity Journalist and Publicist, I have never done what I’m about to do. Over the years, I have watched and read people sell lies to members of the public, either as a publicity stunt or to get cheap public sympathy.

Whichever way it is, I try to mind my business, even though sometimes I’m being tempted not to. But I can’t overlook the mischievous, malicious and terrible lies Mr May D dished out in his interview on the Honest Bunch Podcast.

They’re all LIES from the pit of hell, and I pray that God forgives him and shows him mercy. After he betrayed the trust of his benefactors and wasted the millions of naira they invested in him, he still has the guts to paint them black in public? May D, May God forgive you.

Being P-Square’s Publicist from 2005 till they broke up, I was very involved in the group’s activities. We were actually like families. I promoted all May D’s songs under Square Records, the same way I handle P-Square’s promotions too, so I can tell you all the truth about May D’s relationship with the Okoye brothers. Nothing but the truth.

To start with, May D was Alaye’s driver. He drives him around Lagos whenever he visits from the UK. Alaye is the UK-based rapper who featured in Temptation (remix). It was when May D had accommodation problems that Alaye introduced him to P-Square and asked if they could assist him.

They did. He was given money for his rent but came back saying the landlord refused to retain him due to the type of visitors he attracts. P-square then asked him to feel free to stay in their house till he got another place.

This was in P-Square’s rented house in Omole before building Square Ville. He spends most of the time in the studio with J Martins, so never lived with P-Square per say. He occasionally comes to squat in their house whenever he feels like it and most times stays for a long period each time he had a fight with his first baby mama.

It was about late 2010 when Rudeboy featured his vocal in the “Shes Hot” song featuring Naeto C that they were impressed with his talent, so they considered signing him. Meanwhile, it was their childhood friend, Melvin who was in line to be signed. Melvin, Michael, Peter and Paul were the young boys from St. Murumba College in Jos who made up the dancing group, MMPP. Melvin was also staying in Square Ville.

To cut the long story short, one day Mr P called me and said there would be a slight change in our initial plans. He said May D will be joining Melvin in our project, but we will push May D first, make him a star then focus on Melvin.

I nodded in agreement because May D was a likeable guy. Personally, I liked him. And he knows. Boom, I invited some selected Entertainment Journalists to Square Ville (all of them are still alive to testify).

They interviewed both May D and Melvin as new Square Records signees. Subsequently, I did an official press statement confirming that May D was now a Square Records artist. I also took him on a tour of some radio stations and media houses. This was in early 2011.

On 13 May 2011, we released May D’s first two singles, Soundtrack and Cool Temper from the stable of Square Records. This was closely followed by the release of his monster hit, Ile Ijo. P-Square’s Chop My Money, which featured May D, was released later in the year on 19 October 2011. So, how come May D is claiming that P-Square never wanted to sign him? When several millions of naira had already been spent on his project, without making a dime in return?

He also hits the crossbar by making reference to Bracket and J Martins. The Okoyes played more unofficial roles for Bracket and J Martins and rendered other assistance when necessary, but as for May D, it was official. The only mistake the Okoye brothers made with May D was not giving him a contract before investing heavily in his project.

They assumed that he was already a brother, having lived, ate and dined with them under the same roof for years. So putting a pen on paper shouldn’t be an issue, they assume. But they were wrong!

After Ile Ijo became a hit, followed by Chop My Money, May D’s attitude changed to everybody. He became so arrogant and pompous. I think the fame came too sudden, and unexpected, so he had issues managing the little success. Besides, excess of everything is bad, so he needs to be careful of making decisions under the influence of smoke. I will shed more light on this later.

Mr May D claimed that P-Square travelled to America to shoot the Chop My Money video without him. That’s not true. When the Invasion album was released, Akon’s brother Bu was in contact with P-Square to get Rick Ross featured on the Beautiful Onyinye song.

However, when P-Square arrived in America, Akon surprised P-Square by showing interest in remixing Chop My Money with them which they excitedly agreed to.

The song was done quickly and Akon asked for the video to be shot in the coming days as he was about to travel to Jamaica for a project with the Marley family.

P-Square pleaded with Akon to give them time to invite their new artist who was also featured in the song. Akon told P-Square that he clearly said ’it’s the remix’ on the song, meaning anyone can be removed or replaced and that his Jamaica trip would last three weeks.

P-Square agreed to wait that long so as to buy time to get May D over for the video shoot. His claim that Akon insisted on not shooting the video unless he was there was a blatant LIE.

…to be continued

Share

Please follow and like us: