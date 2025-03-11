Exposing AISA Students To Korean Culture

Share

The Korean Cultural Centre in Nigeria (KCCN), recently celebrated Korean culture at the American International School, Abuja (AISA). REGINA OTOKPA reports on the highlights

It was an exceptional Wednesday for Jinwoo Kim, a South Korean, seeing his class mates, friends, students and staff of the American International School Abuja (AISA), experience and marvel at the Korean Culture with so much glee.

Kim couldn’t hide his excitement as he stepped into the arena filled with students and members of the AISA staff eating Korean dishes, playing various kinds of Korean traditional games, putting on Korea traditional attires and writing their names in Korea.

“I feel fulfilled. I am happy because my friends really like our food and one of our board games. I am proud of my culture. I have been here for the past three years, we have been celebrating our cultural day and it has been remarkable,” he said.

Kim also expressed his curiosity to learn the cultures of his friends from other parts of the world as well. ”It is good to have the opportunity of celebrating cultural days with friends and classmates from other countries, for such will expose you to their traditions, values and beliefs,” he said.

For another student, a Sierra Leonean, Patricia Robin, seeing and celebrating the Korean culture was what she described as “awesome.”

Not yet privileged to experience the culture of Sierra Leone her home country, she commended the KCCN for bringing the Korean culture home to young Koreans who have not travelled to their home country yet, probably due to the official duties of their parents here in Nigeria.

According to Robin, it was exciting to see Korean culture and also experience it together with her friends..”Today we had the opportunity to participate in Korean activities. I really like their games, but I so much love their outfits which look nice on us,” she said.

International exposure

The Korea Cultural Centre of Nigeria (KCCN), never shies away from consistently designing various activities aimed at showcasing the Korean Culture to the world.

Every day presents an opportunity to share the rich cultural values and heritage of the Korean people. Besides the promotional items, magazines and booklets on display, other activities that highlighted the Korean Cultural day at AISA were Hangeul Calligraphy and Card Photo zone, Janggu drum class;

Taekwondo class, Conggi Nori and Jegi- Chagi, Tuho game, Hanbok (Korean traditional clothes) wearing and photo zone booth, Korean food tasting and K-Pop Dance class.

These activities were carefully planned not just to introduce Korean Culture to the students but also to highlight community diversity and create an enhanced global network, deepen an understanding of the Korean heritage and fostering a sense of unity and cultural appreciation among students and staff of AISA.

KCCN report

According to the Cultural Event Manager at the KCCN, Yujin Lee, the event was aimed at enhancing cultural exchange among students of different background in the school, with a focus on education through the K-pop, Taekwondo, art and drawing classes.

She said: ” It is not only meant for the children to participate in the activities and experience the culture, but we really want to focus more on the educational purposes.

”It is like really showcasing Korean culture to the young students for them to experience more about the K-pop and Korean language that is growing more interest among young people.”

The President, Parents Teacher Association(PTA) of AISA, Mrs Nona Daoud, minced no words in expressing her excitement that the students were being exposed to having an international experience at school Daoud who commended the KCCN for consistently sharing the Korean culture with the larger community made up of people from different cultures and countries, said that sharing different cultures fa – cilitates fast learning about other people’s food and dresses.

”As you can see, my kids are very happy and I am very happy as well. Such a day also brings diverse communities together to celebrate one culture.

“At AISA, this is what we like to do, the reason why PTA promotes diversity and multiculturalism in this school,” she said. Mr Kouwei Isunoda, the Design Technical teacher at AISA, was one of the teachers to taste the Korean food.

Chatting excitedly with INSIDE ABUJA, he said the cultural day event celebrated by the Koreans gave the students a great and unique opportunity to learn other cultures, games and sports.

Describing it as a remarkable event, Isunoda said there was need for the school to work towards embracing more opportunities to have culture awareness from other embassies in Nigeria, to enable them showcase their cultures to the larger community.

“In that way, students can get to learn, not just theirs, but the culture of their friends home country. They will know the kind of culture they have and note some of the similarities and differences,” he said.

