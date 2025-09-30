Expose Violators Of Gender-Based Violence – Foundation Urges Nigerians

Nigerians have been urged to take up the challenge of exposing violent crimes against women to foster societal growth and development.

The Communication Officer of Kozaki Transformation and Development Foundation, Akirghir Caleb, made the call during a stakeholders’ engagement meeting for North Central states held in Akwanga, Akwanga Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

Caleb stressed that the fight against Gender-Based Violence (GBV) is a societal problem that requires collective action from all segments of society to address effectively.

He urged Nigerians to be bold in reporting violators of GBV to the relevant authorities for necessary action, emphasizing that silence only emboldens perpetrators.

The meeting, themed “Promoting Male Engagement in Support of Ending Gender-Based Violence,” was organised in partnership with the African Centre for Leadership, Strategy and Development. It brought together participants from across the North Central region, including traditional rulers, religious leaders, government officials, academics, civil society organisations (CSOs), and motorcycle associations.

Caleb explained that exposing violators of GBV would not only promote unity and peace but also drive national development.

He noted that the foundation, working alongside the Male Feminists Network (MFN) — a Nigerian initiative led by the African Centre for Leadership, Strategy and Development — is committed to ending GBV in the region and across the country.

Caleb disclosed that the MFN, supported by the Ford Foundation, plans to recruit, train, and mobilise men to actively participate in ending GBV and promoting gender equality. The initiative seeks to transform men from silent bystanders into active allies, dismantling patriarchal systems that sustain gender inequality.

“Let’s go out, voice out, and speak against GBV. Let’s change the narrative positively for unity, peace, and societal development,” Caleb said.

Also speaking, Mr. Akpen Manfred, Programme Manager of the Foundation, urged stakeholders to educate their communities about the dangers of GBV. He called on everyone to protect and promote women’s rights and gender equality for the development of society.

“Let’s all protect and promote women’s rights wherever we find ourselves. Don’t deny women their rights. Let’s speak out for women. GBV will be eradicated if we join hands to fight it,” he said.

Earlier, the Executive Director of Kozaki Transformation and Development Foundation, Rev. Fr. Isaiah Ter, represented by Rev. Fr. Jude Maigari, Coordinator of the Justice Development and Peace Foundation, Lafia, said the Male Feminists Network aims to engage men as allies in dismantling harmful patriarchal norms.

“We envision a society where daughters can walk free of fear, where women’s voices are heard in decision-making, and where men and women stand side by side as partners in building peace and progress,” he added.