Expose Religious Body Sponsoring Terrorism, SCSN Urges EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) has been called upon by the Supreme Council for Shariah in Nigeria (SCSN) to expose the religious group that is allegedly funding terrorism in the country.

The Council in a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja by its President, Sheikh Abdularasheed Hadiyatullah, and Secretary General Secretary, Malam Nafiu Ahmad said that the recent revelation by the EFCC Chairman regarding religious organisations funding insurgency in Nigeria had caused shockwaves throughout the nation.

The Council stated that the matter sparked worries about possible fund misappropriation for actions endangering the safety and security of Nigeria.

The statement read, “The gravity of the situation calls for immediate public clarification of the group and decisive action to address the disturbing nexus between religious groups and Insurgency.

“Accordingly, we urgently call upon the EFCC to publish the list of all sponsors involved in criminal activities.”

It stated that there should be serious concerns about terrorism and that people are calling for appropriate legal action to be taken against sponsors and those found to be involved in funding actions that compromise national security.