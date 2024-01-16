Expose Bandits Informants To Security Operatives – Wamakko Charges Sokoto Residents

Residents of Sokoto State have been called upon once again to report suspicious movements on any criminal element for proactive measures by the authorities concerned.

Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko gave the advised when he condoled the families of five persons killed by unknown gunmen last week Thursday at Fanari town of Wamakko Local Government Area of the state.

The five families killed include Sulaiman Liman, Abdullahi Magaji, Faruku Usman, and Umaru Labbo Liman while the fifth person who is not dead but currently undergoing medical examination was Lawali Labbo.

Statement issued by Bashar Abubakar ,the SA Media to the legislator said Sen Wamakko also described the incident as shocking, unfortunate and called on them to take heart as that, was the will of Allah.

He therefore, charged the people of the area and the state as a whole to be vigilant and report any unfamiliar movement to the authorities concern for a quick action before the occurrence of any eventuality.

According to him, those behind all the ungodly act are within the community hence the need to report them for a holistic approach.

The former Governor further explained that it is high time for the people to be active not to see things going wrongly, and remaining adamant without any action as such will continue to put more problems than solutions.

He explained that, the current administration in the state is committed to ensuring the protection of lives and the property of the citizens.

He prayed Allah the almighty to forgive the departed souls and give their families the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

The lawmaker prayed Allah the Almighty to forgive all their mistakes and reward them with Jannatul Firdausi as their final Abode.

He was accompanied on the visit by the state APC Chairman Isah Sadiq Acida, Hon. Tsalhatu Sidi Mamman, Some special advisors to Sokoto state governor,politicians, Ulamas and other APC supporters.

In all the places visited by the Senator, Mallam Bashir Gidan Kanawa offered special prayers for the repose of the souls of the deceased.