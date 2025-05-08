Exportplug Wins N20m Prize At AfCFTA Digital Trade Hackathon Finale

Share

In a bold move to position Africa at the forefront of digital commerce and crossborder innovation, ExportPlug has emerged overall winner at the grand finale of the AfCFTA Digital Trade Protocol Hackathon, claiming the N20 million grand prize.

The event, hosted by the Nigeria AfCFTA Coordination Office during the Science of Trade Conference 2025, brought together 60 visionary teams to pitch solutions that address critical trade and integration challenges across the continent.

ExportPlug was lauded for creating a robust export-enablement platform designed to revolutionize cross-border trade by connecting African producers to new markets using smart algorithms and competitive pricing strategies.

Judges, however, advised the team to pay closer attention to maintaining competitive pricing to ensure longterm viability in Africa’s diverse trade landscape.

GET AI, which built a regulatory sandbox solution for e-commerce transactions, was awarded the N10 million Innovation Prize by the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA).

