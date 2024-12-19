Export: SON Partners Manufacturers To Boost Made-In-Nigeria Products

Share

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), in collaboration with manufacturers, suppliers and regulatory bodies is poised to ensure Nigerian leather and textile products meet international standards to enable them leverage the lucrative global market valued at over $1 trillion.

The organisation, therefore, urged stakeholders to adhere to standards in leather and textile sector, which has a huge potential. The Director General/ Chief Executive Officer of SON, Ifeanyi Chukwunonso Okeke, made the remarks in Aba, the commercial hub of Abia State, at a stakeholders sensitisation/capacity building workshop, organised to enlighten artisans and other manufacturers on the need to standardise their products.

Okeke said the development wss a result of SON’s strategic efforts to promote standardisation and quality assurance in the leather and textile industry. He said that SON had been working closely with stakeholders, including manufacturers, suppliers, and regulatory bodies to ensure that Nigerian leather and textile products meet international standards.

Okeke, who was represented at the forum by Chukwuma Aharanwa, Director, SouthEast Regional Operations of SON, said that in recognition of MSMEs, as drivers of the nation’s economy, SON has put in place a policy that ensures that MSMEs and other relevant stakeholders are involved in standards development process, through inclusion in technical committees.

According to him, SON’s intervention has led to a significant improvement in the quality of leather products in Nigeria. Local manufacturers are now producing high-quality leather goods, such as shoes, belts, and handbags that can compete favourably with international brands. The SON boss said the repositioning of the sector was expected to have a positive impact on Nigeria’s economy.

