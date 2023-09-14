Export: SheVentures Offers Interest-Free Loans To Women Entrepreneurs

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has launched the SheVentures Export Readiness Programme, a new initiative to support women- owned businesses in Nigeria looking to expand into global markets.

The programme will give participants access to insightful knowledge, focused advisory, and zero- interest loans to fund their export trade logistics. “Our mission with the SheVentures Export Readiness Programme is to support women-owned businesses to export their products and services worldwide,” said Mrs. Yemisi Edun, Managing Director of FCMB.

“We provide interest- free loans, training, and mentoring to help overcome common challenges such as lack of financial resources and knowledge gap. Our ultimate goal is to empower Nigerian SMEs to scale beyond their local markets by connecting them with other businesses globally and leveraging the vast opportunities of globalisation,” she added.

The SheVentures Export Readiness Program is open to all women-owned SMEs in Nigeria, who are interested in reaching new markets and growing their businesses. The programme will include a series of training modules on topics such as export market research, product development, and export documentation.

Participants will also have the opportunity to receive one-on-one mentoring from experienced exporters. “Nigerian business women face many challenges in their quest to grow successful businesses,” said Ms. Yetunde Moito, Head of Women in Business (SheVentures) at FCMB.

“That is why FCMB is giving added support to businesswomen who own or run a business in Nigeria, providing the support they need to thrive. The SheVen- tures Export Readiness Programme is a game-changer for Nigerian women entrepreneurs, empowering them to scale globally and bridge the capacity and financial gap hindering their full potential,” she added.

A recent report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) revealed that over 41 million SMEs operated in Nigeria, of which women own 40 per cent.