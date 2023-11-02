Export Reject: NEPC Engages Cashew, Rice Producers On Training

To halt incidences of product export rejection overseas, the Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC) in conjunction with Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) have engaged stakeholders in the cashew and rice value chains for training.

The training of cashew/rice smallholder farmers, small, medium and large scale farmers, aggregators, processors, service providers, and exporters aimed at expediting the realisation of the Federal Government agenda of value addition and product diversification for export through inclusiveness, innovative technology, smart agriculture, capacity building and thematic research.

Speaking Thursday in Abuja NEPC Executive Director/ CEO Mrs. Nonye Ayeni underscores training of cashew and rice producers and other agro products producers by the Council in conjunction with GIZ. This was to ensure that Nigeria’s export of cashew and rice derivatives conform to buyer’s requirements and reduce export rejection considerably.

Represented by Mr Lawal Shehu – Director, Policy and Strategy, Nonye said NEPC deliberately invited small, medium and large scale farmers, aggregators, processors, Service providers, exporters etc.

” The programme will feature a mini display of products to enable an on-the-spot assessment of current production, packaging and labelling position. The import of this exercise is to identify possible gaps that will provide the basis for implementing future programmes. This will ensure that Nigerian’s export of Cashew and Rice derivatives conform to buyer’s requirements and reduce export rejection considerably”

“In addition, a high-level panel session will feature technical experts who will expose participants to a plethora of opportunities and build their capacities on emerging opportunities in product diversification and value addition”, she said.

Ayeni recalled 2022 data which estimated that Nigeria produced 5.4 million metric tons of milled rice and about 300,000 metric tons of raw cashew nuts (RCN). She said it was expected that a technical session being conducted by GIZ and NEPC would encourage value addition and change the narratives in repositioning Nigeria from an exporter of raw products to high-value products.

“The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) with about 1.3 billion people presents enormous opportunities for Nigeria’s high-value rice and cashew products.

“It will interest you to note that the rice we are seeing today is used to produce rice flakes, rice cereal, rice flour etc. Predominantly, women play an active role in the rice sector, hence, a great opportunity to achieve inclusiveness in non-oil export.

“The NEPC/GIZ programme presents a veritable platform to ensure that the output from the farm gate to aggregation, from processing to certification and from packing to export is in line with best practices”, she said.