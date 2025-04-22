Export: NPA Faults Report On Container Congestion At Seaports

Share

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has debunked reports of congestion of export containers at seaports, saying as at Sunday, more than 210 Twenty Equivalent Units (TEUs) of containers were processed and ferried out of the country to their destinations.

The authority’s General Manager, Corporate & Strategic Communications, Ikechukwu Onyemekara, who was reacting to a cocoa exporter, Victor Iyama’s report, said that the ports were opened for business even during the public holidays.

Iyama had said that export containers were trapped at Tin Can and Apapa ports in Lagos due to delays in clearing consignments during the Easter holidays, saying that the gridlock had thrown importers and exporters in confusion.

However, the authority’s general manager said that there were workers in all the port terminal. Onyemekara noted: “In fact as at yesterday we did over 210 TEU of export.

The terminals are open and the workers that will facilitate clearance of cargo are on ground. As an authority we normally issue notices to stakeholders during government approved holidays to say that the port gate opened.”

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) had said in its data that between January 2024 and March 2025 that no fewer than 42,438 containers were processed and exited to various countries.

In 2024, it said 30,979 containers were shipped out of Lagos ports, while export goods laden in 11, 459 containers left the ports between January and March 2025. Iyama had reportedly said he had expected Nigerian authorities to deal with the Lagos port gridlock long ago.

But this is not the case as documentations and consignments continue to be delayed, raising demurrage charges for businesses, nothing that situation was also hitting manufacturers who brought in raw materials as they risk production and delivery delays amid slowing demand.

However, the Managing Director of Sceptre Consult Limited, Jayeola Ogamode explained to New Telegraph that the Nigerian ports were opened to business 24 hours daily, saying that the Federal Government had a specialised terminal for non-oil exports, where containers are moved by Customs to the mother port without delay.

