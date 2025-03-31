Export: Nigeria’s Raw Cashew Market Hits N2.25trn

Share

Nigeria can now export N2.25 trillion ($1.5 billion) worth of raw cashew nuts this year as output exceeds one million metric tonnes from major buyers, India, Vietnam United States, United Arab Emirates, Belgium, China, Turkey and Norfolk Islands in 2025.

However, for the country to earn the amount, the National Cashew Association of Nigeria (NCAN) has urged President Bola Tinubu to take urgent action against illegal export of the nuts, which is causing massive revenue losses for the country.

It was learnt that processed cashew nuts in Vietnam and India was valued at between $6,500 per tonnes, leading to a shortage of $4,000 per tonne for Nigerian exporters whose nuts are not processed.

The President of the association, Dr. Joseph Ajanaku, accused some security officials at the port of colluding with foreign buyers to export cashews without proper documentation, leading to significant capital flight.

While calling for collaboration between Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) and the Directorate of State Security (DSS) to track and punish corrupt officials involved in the illegal trade, he advised the government to strengthen Customs’ operations and ensure all agricultural exports are properly recorded to boost foreign exchange earnings.

Ajanaku noted that the country’s output exceeded one million metric tonnes. It was revealed that price of the nuts rose from $1,300 to $1.500 per tonnes within one year, leading to 80.1 per cent price increase as the country’s production capacity reached 400,000 tonnes in 2024.

Also, prices for Indian cashews which was $7,990/tonne Freight on Board (FoB) at the beginning of the month, have already risen to $8,015/tonne FoB.

Recall that Ajanaku had said that the industry was in the process of producing more than two million metric tonnes of cashew per year if given the opportunity.

He added: “Cashew presently employs over 5 million people in Nigeria, but can create more jobs if supported to increase its volume of production.”

The president noted that Africa was the largest producer of cashew, saying that Nigeria had the potential to be the highest producer in Africa with adequate investment in the sector.

According to him, the increase in output is linked to the quality fruiting of cashew trees observed across major producing states in the country as mild harmattan season helped flowers to bud and blossom well.

He noted: “We believe that production will be higher this year than in 2024 by at least five percent. The quality of the nuts will also be good owing to the mild harmattan that will help to reduce the level of heat during storage.”

Over 80 per cent of Nigerian cashew nuts output is shipped to Vietnam annually but findings revealed that the global cashew market size was valued at $7.78 billion in 2024 and has been projected to reach $8.14 billion in 2025, growing at an average rate of 4.6 per cent per year.

Nigerian exporters have anticipated to earn N4.2 trillion ($2.64 billion) from cashew nuts export from its major buyers, Vietnam and India in 2025 as price increased by 80.1 per cent in the global market.

However, it was gathered from Vietnam’s General Department of Customs that Cambodia which exported about 760,000 tonnes of cashew nuts and earned $971 million in 2024, has increased production by 39 per cent, leading to 54 per cent increase above the Nigeria’s 350,000 tonnes, whose major exports to Vietnam is 80 per cent.

Also, findings indicated that Nigeria farmers have started selling its nuts at N2 million per tonnes to exporters as production in this year’s harvest period is projected to increase by 5 per cent due to favourable weather conditions.

