Export Ban: Nigeria loses out in N2.35trn African rice market

Despite investing over N850 billion on the rice value chain under the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme, Nigerian has failed to capture the N2.35 trillion ($3.63 billion) market recently left open in eight African countries due to export ban initiated by India.

Findings by New Telegraph revealed that before the ban, Benin, Ghana, Nigeria, Senegal, Côte d’Ivoire, Guinea, Somalia and Liberia were among the top importers of Indian rice.

With Nigeria failing to meet the rising demand in Africa as expected due to low production and deficit of two million tonnes valued at $820 million, other countries expected to take advantage of the deficit in African markets are Thailand with 13.5 per cent global rice trade, Vietnam, 8.6 per cent; Pakistan, seven per cent; United States, 5.8 per cent; China, 3.5 per cent and Italy, 2.7 per cent.

Rather than emerging the top exporter of rice within the continent, recent findings, however, revealed that about 625, 000 metric tonnes of transit rice valued at N234 billion ($312.5 million) had been ordered through Benin Republic by Nigerian traders.

In July, India banned export of two million metric tonnes of non-basmati white rice worth $1 billion to top buyers in Benin, Togo and Ivory Coast, where the grain is smuggled into Nigerian market.

As a result of the ban, Indian exporters have to use the force majeure clause to cancel the contract as government directed that only vessels currently loading as at July 20 would be allowed to export, noting that no future shipments backed by letters of credit would be allowed.

Currently, other countries battling with deficit after Nigeria are Benin with $632.2million; Senegal, $518 million, Côte d’Ivoire, $694 million and Ghana, $296 million.

Despite the 69.4 per cent drop in the grain imports, Nigeria needs N643 billion ($857.4millon) to meet local consumption of the grain.

Findings revealed that most of the rice needed in the country to meet local consumption are smuggled from Benin and Togo, following the Federal Government embargo.

According to the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD), the activities of smugglers had made the country to lose $5 billion yearly.

It would be recalled that in June 2023, FMARD in Ibadan distributed certified rice seeds to small holder farmers from Lagos, Ogun, Osun, Ekiti, as well as Ondo and Oyo states.

The Director of Agriculture in the ministry, Mr Abdullahi Abubakar, said it was meant to support farmers’ associations and cooperatives in the region.

He said: “Endeavour to make judicious use of the inputs in order to increase rice production and enhance the well-being of the people.

“The target of the Federal Government is to give farmers access to good quality and high-yielding rice varieties during the 2023 cropping season.This will help the farmers to recover from losses. It will also improve production and trigger reduction in the cost of rice.”