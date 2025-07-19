Expo: MAN, RMRDC to pursue ‘Nigeria First Policy’, Cutting-Edge Technologies

In line with the policy direction of the Federal Government on “Nigeria First”, the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), has disclosed it is in the process of engaging key stakeholders in the manufacturing industry on innovative technology solutions.

This, according to MAN, will improve the process of manufacturing, which will in turn improve quality of products manufactured locally in the country.

The President of MAN, Otunba Francis Meshioye, made this known in his delivered speech ahead of the 2025 Edition of the Nigeria Manufacturing and Equipment Expo (NME), and the Nigerian Raw Materials Expo (NIRAM) in Lagos yesterday.

The event is scheduled to be held from August 5 -7, at the Balmoral Hall, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Meshioye explained that the theme for this year’s event is: “Accelerating Sustainable Manufacturing through Cutting-edge Technology Solutions”.

The expo is organised, according to him, by the MAN and the Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC).

He noted that by embracing cutting-edge technologies, the country’s manufacturing sector is heading towards a drive for innovation, resilience, and long-term value for its stakeholders.

He said: “Our focus is to spark conversations around Deployment of energy-efficiency in our production facilities; Implementation of smart factory technologies, including Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI), to optimise resource use; Waste reduction strategies through closed-loop systems and advanced recycling methods; and engender partnerships with green tech innovators to co-develop scalable, sustainable solutions.

This renewed commitment comes at a time when consumer expectations and regulatory pressures are increasing, urging companies to rethink their environmental impact as part of their sustainability roadmap.

Dr Edith Obi, Overseeing Director, State Industrial Extension Services, who represented the RMEDC DG, Prof. Martin Ike Muonso, said: “In RMRDC, we have been able to develop what will be called the Raw Materials Information System.

“And with it, it is very easy for you to discover raw materials and their locations and place of products you just register online and you are able to find out no matter the type of raw material, get the quantity available, everything you want to know about that particular raw material.”