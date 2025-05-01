Explosions Rock Giwa Barracks, No Cause For Alarm – Army

Share

Residents of Maiduguri were thrown into panic and confusion on Wednesday night following multiple explosions that rocked an armoury at Giwa Barracks in the city.

Loud sounds of explosions and gunfire were heard around 11:30 p.m., causing widespread fear, especially among those residing near Giwa Barracks, Fori, and Galtimari areas of the metropolis.

Briefing journalists at the Theatre Headquarters, Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri, on Thursday, the Theatre Commander of Operation Hadin Kai, Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar, assured the public that there was no cause for alarm, adding that the situation had been brought under control.

“At approximately 23:30 hours on April 30, 2025, a significant explosion occurred at one of our ammunition storage facilities situated within Giwa Barracks. This incident caused widespread panic among the local populace. The explosion was due to the intense heat currently prevailing in Borno and other regions of the country, which had a direct impact on the storage facility,” he stated.

General Abubakar further explained that the situation was swiftly contained through the collaborative efforts of military firefighters, the Federal Fire Service, and the Borno State Fire Service, with support from various security agencies.

He added that civilians in the immediate vicinity were relocated to ensure their safety.

“No lives were lost and no injuries were recorded. Operation Hadin Kai remains a people-centric mission, with its primary focus being the protection of lives and property,” he affirmed.

He also disclosed that aerial surveillance was conducted by the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai and the Nigerian Army Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Command to assess the extent of the explosion and support rescue efforts.

Troops were also strategically deployed to prevent criminal elements from exploiting the situation.

The Theatre Commander noted that the Borno State Governor was immediately informed, and that all emergency response protocols were strictly followed. He also announced plans to conduct a comprehensive review of all ammunition storage facilities to mitigate the impact of rising temperatures.

Also speaking, the Borno State Deputy Governor, Umar Kadafur, who visited the scene on Thursday morning, assured residents that the situation was under control and commended the swift response of the military.

He urged law-abiding residents to go about their normal businesses without fear.

