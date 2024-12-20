Explosions Kill 1, Injure 3 Siblings In Niger Community

Share

At least one person has been killed and four others critically injured in bomb explosions that rocked Bassa community, Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

According to a source, one of the bombs went off when a motorcycle carrying rescuers stomped on it, killing one of the rescuers named, Dauda Haruna Our Correspondent learnt that the incident happened yesterday morning when the victims, who are children of the same parents, were on their way to their farm.

Speaking to our Correspondent, father of the three children who only gave his name as Enoch disclosed that a similar incident had occurred earlier this month in Bassa.

“My children are in pains, Mali, Nehemiah,and Jona, they are 20, 15, and 14 years old and were riding on a motorcycle when it occurred. “The government needs to act and do something.

What is our sin that will make us go through all these attacks,” he lamented. According to one of the villagers, Ahmed Al-Mustapha, an uncle to the injured children, “the victims are my sisters children.

This is the second time explosion had occurred this month in Bassa. The first explosion which occurred two weeks ago claimed one life while the victim was going to farm.”

He added that the three victims lost their legs and have been rushed to the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida Specialist Hospital (IBBSH), Minna were they are being treated.

However, when contacted to confirm the explosion, the Police Public Relations Officer SP Wasiu Abiodun responding through a message to our Correspondent that, “I will verify”, but as at the time of filing this report, no response from the Police or the state government.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"