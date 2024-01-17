Explosion: Traders, Businesses Closed Down In Ibadan

Following the tragic explosion that occured in Ibadan, Oyo State on Tuesday night, business activities have been paralysed in some parts of the city.

New Telegraph gathered that business activities in the parts of the Bodija area close to the scene of the accident have been closed down while traders are counting their losses.

Some of the houses, shops and offices, especially those in close proximity to the old and new Bodija were affected by the explosion which claimed many lives.

A trader who asked not to be named said he shut down his business premises following the incident. “We have closed the shop. Some of us have been affected”.

Another business owner in the area said his office was affected.

He said, “My office has been affected. My office is close to this place. We have closed it. I just managed to come here to see what is happening here.