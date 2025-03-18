Explosion Rocks Trans-Niger Pipeline In Rivers

Share

On Monday night, a massive explosion rocked the Trans-Niger Pipeline in Bodo, Gokana Local Government Area of Rivers State, sparking a fire outbreak.

New Telegraph gathered that the explosion reportedly occurred near the Bodo-Bonny Road, which is currently under construction.

The affected section of the major crude oil pipeline remains engulfed in flames, though the exact cause of the explosion is yet to be determined.

It is unclear whether the incident was caused by equipment failure, sabotage, or militant activity, especially following recent threats by armed groups to attack oil installations in the state.

Authorities are yet to issue an official statement, and emergency response teams are expected to arrive at the scene to assess the situation.

Details later…

