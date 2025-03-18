New Telegraph

March 18, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
March 18, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Metro & Crime
  3. Explosion Rocks Trans-Niger…

Explosion Rocks Trans-Niger Pipeline In Rivers

On Monday night, a massive explosion rocked the Trans-Niger Pipeline in Bodo, Gokana Local Government Area of Rivers State, sparking a fire outbreak.

New Telegraph gathered that the explosion reportedly occurred near the Bodo-Bonny Road, which is currently under construction.

The affected section of the major crude oil pipeline remains engulfed in flames, though the exact cause of the explosion is yet to be determined.

READ ALSO:

It is unclear whether the incident was caused by equipment failure, sabotage, or militant activity, especially following recent threats by armed groups to attack oil installations in the state.

Authorities are yet to issue an official statement, and emergency response teams are expected to arrive at the scene to assess the situation.

Details later…

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

U.S. Strikes On Yemen Violation Of Int’l Law – N’Korea
Share
Copy Link
×