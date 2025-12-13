Explosion Rocks Nnpc Pipeline

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, has confirmed what it termed an incident involving an explosion reported at about 17:50 hours on December 10, near Tebijor, Okpele, and Ikpopo communities in Gbaramatu Kingdom, Delta State.

It stated that initial observations indicated a pressure drop consistent with a loss of containment on an NNPC Gas Infrastructure Company (NGIC) pipeline.

These were contained in a statement yesterday by Chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPC Ltd, Andy Odeh.

He stated that the cause of the explosion was still unknown but would be confirmed after a detailed investigation has been concluded.

He added that the priority of the company at this time is the safety of nearby communities and the protection of the environment.

“Emergency response procedures have been activated, and we are working closely with relevant authorities and community leaders to ensure a coordinated approach to mitigate impact.

“NNPC Ltd remains committed to the highest safety and environmental standards. “Further updates will be provided as more con- firmed information be- comes available,” Odeh said.