Explosion Rocks Imo Community

The people of Umuneke Obazu Mbieri in the Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo State in are still in shock over a devastating explosion that rocked the community in the early hours of yesterday, which residents suspect may have been caused by a bomb or drone attack.

According to eyewitnesses, a suspected drone was seen hovering over Umuneke in Obazu Mbieri and neighbouring communities around 1:00 am. Just ten minutes later, a loud explosion was heard, bringing down one building and damaging several others.

The impact of the blast was felt over two kilometres away from the epicentre. An eyewitness said: “We were awoken by the sound of a drone hovering above us, and before we knew it, there was a massive explosion,” said a resident.

“We’re still trying to process what has happened.” The Chairman of Mbaitoli Local Government Area, Hon. Ifunanya Nwanegwo and the Secretary General of Obazu Autonomous Community, Hon. Emeka Nosiri, were among the first to arrive at the scene.

They urged residents to remain calm, assuring them that everything was being done to investigate the cause of the explosion.

The police have also launched an investigation, with the DPO of Mbieri Police Division, Supol Wet Ben, visiting the scene.

