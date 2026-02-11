Bayelsa State has been thrown into a state of panic over bomb scare at the state Civil Service Secretariat on Wednesday, which has prompted a swift evacuation of workers and visitors after an improvised explosive device (IED), suspected to be dynamite, went off in the complex.

According to eyewitnesses account, a 60-year-old man, Pentecost Elijah from Otuan Community in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area, claimed responsibility for the explosion. He reportedly threatened that more explosive devices had been secretly planted within the Secretariat.

Elijah, who also identified himself as a contractor, claimed that he is been owed money for an unspecified job, threatening that he would detonate additional explosives if he demands were not immediately met by the state government, sparking chaos across the complex.

It was reported that he gained entrance to the Secretariat as early as 6 a.m. and detonated a device near the office of the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Nimibofa Ayawei.

After due consultations with security operatives, the Head of Service, Dr. Wisdom Sawyer, ordered the evacuation of workers to allow a thorough search by the Police Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Unit, Special Drone Unit, and other tactical teams.

DSP Musa Mohammed, spokesman for the state police, confirmed the incident in a statement:

“The Bayelsa State Police Command wishes to inform the general public of a suspected IED explosion which occurred today, 11th February 2026, at about 0600hrs within the State Secretariat Complex.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Iyamah Daniel Edebor, immediately led the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Unit, Special Drone Unit, and other Tactical Teams to the scene.

On arrival, the EOD operatives swiftly contained the explosion. The area was cordoned off, and a detailed search identified one unexploded IED, which was rendered safe. No lives were lost, and no property was destroyed.

Pentecost Elijah, 60, from Otuan Community, Southern Ijaw LGA, was arrested at the scene and is currently undergoing interrogation at the State Criminal Investigation Department. Upon conclusion, he will be charged to court.

The situation is under control, and normalcy has been restored. Members of the public are advised to remain calm and continue with their lawful business activities.”

The police and security operatives have since secured the complex, reassuring the public of ongoing safety measures.