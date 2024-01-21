Explosion Rocks Agip Facility, As Ogoni Experiences Oil Spill

An explosion had reportedly occurred at an Agip Oil Company’s facility in the Obagi community in Egi land, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government of Rivers State. Sunday Telegraph learnt yesterday that fire from the explosion was said to have destroyed farmlands, economic trees and other sources of livelihood in the area.

Sources said the fire w caused residents and indigenes of Obagi to desert their community in fear of being burnt to death by the rampaging fire allegedly from the licking point of the gas in Udeta farmland. A community member, Morgan Destiny, told Arise News that indigenes of Obagi deserted their community on the day of the incident, even though the fire exploded at midnight. He said: “Agip is virtually killing the community. On several occasions, we have reported issues of havoc that Agip is committing on the people of Obagi: gas flaring, explosion etc. It has become a norm of Agip to destroy our environment without remorse.

“Obagi is really in a pitiable condition. The issue of the gas eruption and explosion that happened two days ago started eight months ago. I have reported this issue to many authorities but none of them listened to us until the issue escalated. “That night we didn’t sleep, there was thick smoke, fire gushing out of our farmland from the Agip gas facility, but to God be the glory we are all alive today to tell the story”.

The One LGA Chairman, Vincent Job said the incident was caused by equipment failure on the Agip oil company facility. He said: “Maybe because of equipment failure from the company, although experts have more things to say about it. For us who are novices in the oil field, we found out that it is equipment failure because some of this equipment has lasted more than 30-40 years and this calls for the removal, re- pair or replacement of those pipelines. “So far, we have not had any casualty in the gas incident at Obagi, but the degradation was enormous, even the noise coming from that place, I went there my- self and saw it on a spot, I couldn’t even get closer be- cause if there is any spark, so many lives will be lost.”