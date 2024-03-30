Explosion rocks Abuja suburb

At least one person has reportedly sustained injuries in an explosion that hit Dawaki in the Bwari Local Government Area of Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory (FCT). It was gathered that the incident happened at about 8:30 am on Friday.

One of the residents of the area told an online me- dium that there was a loud bang at a one-bedroom apartment that had two male occupants. The resident said though an occupant claimed that it was a cooking gas explosion, there was no smell of gas. The source said, “We heard a loud blast sound within Dawaki.

The noise emanated from a one-bed- room apartment with two male occupants. One of the occupants was injured and taken to the National Hospi- tal, Abuja for treatment. The second occupant al- leged that it was a cooking gas explosion. However, there was no smell of gas, no fire, and the kitchen window (circled in the picture) was spared while other windows of the flat were damaged.