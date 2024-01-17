Explosion: My Family Has Been Rendered Homeless, Ex Oyo Dep. Gov

A former Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Chief Iyiola Oladokun, has said that he and his family members have been rendered homeless after the explosion that rocked Ibadan on Tuesday night.

Speaking with journalists, Oyedokun, a lawyer, said that he and his family members could no longer sleep in his house due to the damage sustained from the explosion. According to him, a friend had to provide accommodation for him and his wife after the explosion, noting that property worth millions of naira was destroyed in his house as a result of the incident.

His words: “I am one of the residents of Dejo Oyelese Close. My house was affected. We were just watching the football match when the explosion occurred. All the doors that were closed were forced open. It was very devastating. All the doors, burglaries, windows and even the roof have gone.

“We give glory to God that me and my wife were not hurt. I am just coming back now because we can’t sleep here again. We couldn’t sleep here yesterday. We had to use our phone to move out yesterday. We had to find somewhere to sleep yesterday”, he lamented.