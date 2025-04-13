Share

Scores escape death as another tanker explodes in Ibadan

Business outlet owners and others on Saturday lost property worth millions to another tanker explosion around Lead City University road, Ibadan Toll gate end of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The incident, which happened at 2:45 pm, has thrown the owners of the affected shops into despair

It was gathered that one of the affected shops was loaded with Computer sets worth millions.

Some of the cars and motorcycles parked along the road were also razed during the incident.

It could not be confirmed at the time of this report if there was any casualty from the incident.

But a source said the driver of the truck and his motor boy narrowly escaped death by the whiskers.

Operatives of Oyo State Fire Service supported by the Federal Service were on ground to bring the situation under control.

The owner of one of the affected shops, who refused to mention her name, said: “I just heard a bang from outside. Initially, I mistook it for a gunshot.

“Before I realised what was happening, the atmosphere had been enveloped with thick smoke.

“Calls were put through to the Fire Services. But before they arrived, the deed had been done.I have lost everything to the inferno. I don’t know where to start again.”

Confirming the incident, the General Manager of Oyo State Fire Service, Rev. Akinyinka, said his men are on the ground at the scene of the incident.

He said the men of the State Fire Services have been able to put the spread of the fire to other shops in check.

Explosion kills seven, injures several commuters in Borno

However, seven commuters were unlucky as they were killed by an explosion along the Maiduguri-Damboa Road.

The explosion followed an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted by Boko Haram terrorists on the dilapidated and deserted road which passes through the Sambisa forest.

According to several sources, the explosion happened while cars on a scheduled military-escorted convoy were transporting passengers from Damboa to Maiduguri on Saturday, leaving several others with varying degrees of injuries.

The Maiduguri-Damboa Road links Maiduguri to several local government areas in Southern Borno and has been a hotspot for Boko Haram terrorists for over a decade.

The road was closed to vehicles and commuters until the administration of Babagana Zulum opened the road for passengers to travel to Damboa, Chibok, and other LGAs in southern Borno with the help of a military convoy serving as security cover for the commuters.

The convoy traverses the road two times a week after scanning for IED by the military, and this has been going on for over two years now.

The injured persons, whose numbers are yet to be specified, were conveyed to a hospital in Maiduguri for prompt medical attention.

