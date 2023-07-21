Explosion Kills One, Injures 48 In S’Africa

A yet-to-be-iden- tified man has lost his life in an explosion that injured no fewer than 48 persons in Johannesburg, South Africa. Although emergency responders had mobilised to the scene to commence rescue operation, as of the time of filing this report, the cause of the underground explosion that ripped open roads and damaged at least 34 vehicles on Wednesday evening was yet to be ascertained.

According to Aljazeera, the company that supplies gas to that part of the city said it did not believe its underground pipelines were responsible for the explosion. Commenting on the development, the spokesperson for Johannesburg’s Emergency Management Service, Robert Mulaudzi, in a post on Twitter, said the corpse of the deceased victim was found during the rescue operation at nighttime.