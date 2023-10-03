Explosion Kills 15 In Rivers Illegal Oil Refinery

At least 15 people, including a pregnant lady, were reportedly killed in an explosion at an illegal oil refinery facility in Rivers State.

New Telegraph reports that the explosion took place on Monday in the Emohua district of the southern part of Rivers, where illegal modular refineries are prevalent.

Confirming the incident, residents at the site of the event said the death toll was likely to grow because many of the bodies were completely burned and dozens of people were injured.

A Source identified as Chima Avadi said the workers at the site were refining oil taken from a vandalized pipe, “When they scoop from the point where they vandalized the pipe, they will take to where they were cooking. That is how the fire got there.

READ ALSO;

Dozens of people were being treated in hospitals, he said. A pregnant woman was among the 15 victims confirmed dead, according to a statement issued by the Youths and Environmental Advocacy Centre, a local environmental rights group.

Explosions at locally run refineries are common in the oil-rich but impoverished Niger Delta region, where most of the nation’s oil facilities are targeted by chronic. oil theft.

Shady operators often avoid regulators by setting up refineries in remote areas. The workers at such facilities rarely adhere to safety standards, leading to frequent fires, including one in Imo state last year that killed more than 100 people were killed.

“The money they make from there in one or two days is more than what a civil servant can make in a year,” Youths and Environmental Advocacy Centre Executive Director Fyneface Dumnamene said.

His group has been advocating for environmental reforms and an end to illegal activities. But amid growing economic hardship in Nigeria, “people are looking for opportunities to make ends meet,” Dumnamene said.

Nigeria lost at least $3 billion worth of crude oil to theft between January 2021 and February 2022, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission said last year.

As one of Africa’s top oil producers, Nigeria gets most of its wealth from the Niger Delta region. However, residents say their communities lack basic amenities and they feel abandoned by the government.