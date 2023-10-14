Explosion Claims Six Lives In Plateau, Others Injured

On Saturday, an electrical explosion tragically resulted in the loss of six lives in Kabong Central Community, a suburb within Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Two others sustained critical injuries during the incident, which occurred in the early hours of Saturday, October 14.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that the explosion at a transformer triggered fire within the vicinity.

A source from the community who is privy to the development said, “The explosion sent shockwaves throughout the area, leading to widespread panic and fear among the residents.”

“Also destroyed are shops, with losses estimated to be in millions of naira.

When contacted, the Spokesman of the State Police Command, DSP Alfred Alabo, verified the incident to newsmen Alabo said, “Yes we are aware of the incident at Kabong Central, which claimed the lives of six people and left two critically injured. “One of the injured persons is receiving treatment at Bingham University Teaching Hospital, Jos, while the other is receiving treatment at the Jos University Teaching Hospital. “As I speak to you, I have visited the family of the deceased on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Julius Alawari, to condole with them.” “However, preliminary reports said that the fire incident was caused by an electrical explosion in the area. “But I can’t really say what actually happened, as investigation has commenced to unravel what led to the fire incident”, he maintained.